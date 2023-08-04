Paws With a Cause collecting donations during "Stock Up For PAWS" fundraiser

Paws With a Cause hosting its "Stock Pup" for Paws event during Assistance Dog Awareness Week from August 6-12.

They'll be collecting much-needed items for the puppies and trainers, everything from peanut butter to toys, and even restaurant certificates and bus passes.

They've got a lot on their wish list and are hoping you can help them because all of these items that are donated will play a crucial role in shaping the abilities and skills of their assistance dogs.

A full list of items and details is at pawswithacause.org/stockpup.

Paws with a Cause is a non-profit organization that trains puppies to become custom service dogs to people across the country.