Paw Patrol Live! coming to DeVos Performance Hall on March 14 & 15

Nickelodeon's hit show, "Paw Patrol," is hitting the stage in Grand Rapids on March 14 & 15.

"Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite" stars all of everyone's favorite hero pups, who have to face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones and rescue Robo Dog.

The show will take place at DeVos Performance Hall, with both shows starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $45.

Purchase tickets and learn more at pawpatrollive.com.