Paw Patrol Live! brings a new pirate adventure to DeVos Performance Hall on March 12 & 13

Nickelodeon's hit show, "Paw Patrol," is hitting the stage in Grand Rapids on March 12 and 13 with a brand new adventure: “The Great Pirate Adventure.”

It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup … Tracker!



The show will take place at DeVos Performance Hall, with both shows starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $45.

Purchase tickets and learn more at pawpatrollive.com.