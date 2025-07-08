Patty Matters to present "Gather GR", a limited-run night market series

There is a brand new night market series arriving to downtown Grand Rapids, allowing even more small businesses in the area to participate and connect with other businesses and customers.

"Gather GR" will run every Wednesday night for six weeks from July 9 through August 13. It will be at the 555 Monroe Avenue NW lot from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

The series is presented by Patty Matters, a local food truck celebrating ten years of business this year.

The night market will feature live entertainment, with each week providing a different artist. Different vendors and food trucks will also be available, along with shaded seating.

Lauren D'Angelo, owner of Patty Matters and organizer of Gather GR, visited the Mix with Christine Wanta, owner of W Foods, to talk about the night market series.

For more information, visit Patty Matters' website. You can also find them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok