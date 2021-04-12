Watch
Patricia Smith and Danez Smith to speak at 8th annual Kalamazoo Poetry Festival

Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 12, 2021
Nationally acclaimed poets will be taking the virtual stage during the 8th annual Kalamazoo Poetry Festival on April 16 and 17.

The Kalamazoo Poetry Festival presents a multi-day festival every other year that includes readings, guest poets, workshops, and more.

The festival will offer nine workshops on the theme “From the Wreckage.” There also will be the popular Celebration of Community Poets presenting local poets reading or performing their works, and a craft talk by this year’s guest poets.

Plus, the festival will feature two nationally acclaimed poets, Patricia Smith, and Danez Smith.

Check out the schedule of free online events:

Friday, April 16

6-7 p.m. - Celebration of Community Poets
Community Poem, Diatribe, Gabe Giron of Kinetic Affect, Emceed by Ed Genesis

8-10 p.m. -Open Mic

Saturday, April 17

11 a.m.-12 p.m. -Three writing workshops

12:30 -1:30 -Three writing workshops

2-3:30 p.m. - Craft Talk

4-5 p.m. -Three writing workshops

6-7:30 p.m. - Featured Poets Danez Smith and Patricia Smith with musical Guest Honeybear

For links to these events, visit kalamazoopoetryfestival.com.

