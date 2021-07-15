Patio Week: Add trees to liven up your outdoor space

If you're a person who loves to spend time outside of the house, why not make the outside look just as nice as the inside? Redecorating the outdoor space can be much simpler than buying a whole new set of patio furniture, just buy some plants!

Everett's Gardens came by the Fox 17 studio to give the outdoor patio a makeover. See how they added different types of plants to spruce up the place and directions on how to keep the plants happy and healthy.

To get in touch with Everett's Gardens, visit everettsgardens.com or call (616)-438-1592.

Patio Week is sponsored by Everett's Gardens.