PASS FC holding tryouts for pro women's soccer team in Grand Rapids

PASS FC, a men's pro soccer league in Grand Rapids, is adding a PASS FC Pro Women's team to its roster as part of the United Women's Soccer League.

PASS FC is happy to be providing a pathway for local female athletes to continue playing soccer at an elite level. Games will begin this summer and we are actively recruiting players.

Women ages 18 and older are encouraged to try out for the team.

Tryouts will take place on March 10 at Northview High School from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

To sign up, visit passsoccerclub.com/women.