"Party with a Purpose" on New Year's Eve will raise funds for Grant Me Hope

600,000 children spend time in foster care every year. The experience can be traumatizing for kids, but as kids age out, many have nowhere to go, and have very few resources, ending up homeless.

Grant Me Hope is a nonprofit organization that provides care for these young adults as they age out of foster care. They provide resources such as housing, resources, programming, and transportation, among others.

Their housing facility, named Mackenzie's House, provides young women a safe place to live while teaching them budgeting, job skills, money management, and more.

However, giving these resources to these young adults costs money, which is why they're hosting their annual New Year's Eve fundraiser, Party with a Purpose. Join Grant Me Hope at the Holland Civic Center on Sunday, December 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight for an 80's themed party, where there will be music, food, dancing, and entertainment all night long.

Tickets range from $75 to $150 and can be purchased at grantmehope.org.