Party for the Planet: Celebrate Earth Day at John Ball Zoo on April 20

Celebrate Earth Day at John Ball Zoo on April 20 during their Party for the Planet.

During this event, community partners will engage with guests and encourage them to learn how to take positive action to help save native habitats for wildlife.

Here's a schedule of entertainment, animal programs, and plant giveaways:

Penguin Feeding | 10:30AM

Story Time with Circle Theatre: Presenting Curious George | 11AM

Hula Hooping | 12PM-2PM

North American Porcupine Feeding | 1:30PM

Pygmy Hippo Keeper Chat | 3PM

Greg Secor – Steel Drum | 3PM-5PM

Ambassador Pavilion Program | 4PM

There will also be booths featuring Family Futures,Grand Rapids Children’s Museum,GRPS Zoo School,Growing Green | Sierra Club,Land Conservancy of West Michigan,West Michigan Environmental Action Council,and John Ball Zoo Habitat Hero.

Attending events at John Ball Zoo makes for an unforgettable experience where your money also supports wildlife conservation around the world and right here in West Michigan.

The event is free for members, $17 for adults, and $13 for youth and seniors.