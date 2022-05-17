Participate in Mental Health Action Day on May 19

May 19 is Mental Health Action Day. iunderstand love heals is teaming up with the Mental Health Action Network to spread awareness of resources available to those struggling with their mental health during a special event.

i understand has a mission to encourage change in the views and narratives surrounding suicide and mental/brain health illnesses to an updated and more accurate version.

Attendees will learn about how to be "the ONE" for someone in need of help through training with Mosaic Counseling, receive an iunderstand t-shirt, sign the definition petition, create a "pink heart positivity note, play games to win prizes, and more.

They will be located at the Celebration Cinema in Rivertown Mall from 5-8 p.m.

Registration is $5 and can be completed on Eventbrite.

Learn more by visiting Iunderstandloveheals.org or following them on Facebook and Instagram