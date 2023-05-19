Parkside Farm's pygmy goats spread JOY

In the sporting world, a "GOAT" stands for the "greatest of all time." In the eyes of Nicole Zaagman, the owner of Parkside Farm in Byron Center, the pygmy goat holds that title. So much so, that she penned and illustrated a children's book, "Samson the baby Pygmy Goat" in 2022.

Zaagman is the only registered pygmy goat breeder in Kent County and has loved them since childhood. She's now dedicated herself to bringing the joy the goats have brought her to others in the area through the farm's Jump For Joy programs. The programs offer goat and art assisted activities for all ages offering family-friendly fun, a great option for corporate team building, and more. They are offered both at the farm or they can bring the goats and more to your special event.

Beyond the goats on her 8-acre farm, Zaagman also offers RV and AirBnB stays, a barn theater, family events, and a unique venue for photography, another of Zaagman's passions. You can even take part in the process of making maple syrup during the season with the multitude of maple trees on the property.

We paid a visit to her farm to meet some baby goats and learn more.