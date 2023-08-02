Watch Now
Paranormal Cirque III coming to Portage, August 3-6

Posted at 1:32 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 13:32:48-04

Provocative illusionists, freaks, and mysterious creatures are coming to Portage for a one-of-a-kind show, Paranormal Cirque III, this weekend.

Talented acrobatics, aerial, contortion acts and more will take the stage to bring excitement and terror to audiences in West Michigan.

Performances will take place at The Crossroads from August 3-6 at the following times:

August 3 – 7:30 p.m.
August 4 – 7:30 p.m.
August 5 – 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
August 6 – 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $20-$60. Audience members must be 13 or older to attend, with children ages 13-17 being accompanied by an adult.

Use promo code "5off" for $5 off each ticket.

Purchase tickets or learn more by visiting pararnormalcirque.com, or calling 941-704-8572.

