Over the Top Academy of Dance invites you to celebrate Tap Week

Over the Top Dance Academy in Grand Rapids wants you to tap your toes... and they can show you just how to do it!

Tap Week is a celebration of all things tap dance. This unique event brings together tappers of all ages and skill levels for a week of intensive workshops, master classes, and jam sessions. Participants have the opportunity to learn from renowned tap instructors, explore various tap styles, and delve into the rich history and cultural significance of this dynamic dance form. Master Tap Artist Brinae Ali is scheduled to make an appearance and perform as well!

What sets Over the Top Academy of Dance apart is its commitment to preserving the authentic roots of tap while also embracing its evolution. Whether you're a seasoned tap enthusiast or just discovering the joy of rhythm, Over the Top's Tap Week in Grand Rapids offers an unforgettable experience that will leave you tapping your feet and wanting more.

Check out the schedule and get more information on their website.