Outdoor springtime fun coming to Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

If you've been struggling with cabin fever and have been wanting to get outside to enjoy Pure Michigan, there's no better place to check out than Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. The facility thrives as an environmental education and nature center, and there is plenty of fun for families to do when they visit this Spring.

Native Plant Sale

Pre-orders for Pierce Cedar Creek's Native Plant sale are available until May 29. Then, the in-person sale will take place on June 3.

Over the Creek and Through the Woods Trail Run

On April 22, which is also Earth Day, Pierce Cedar Creek will host their annual fun run and 5k. Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to participate in the fun. Online registration is open until April 21, and the run begins at 8:30 a.m. on April 22.

Spring Wildflower Hikes

These hikes will begin on May 6, with a hike at Beech-Maple Ridge Trails from 9 to 11 a.m. Explore Michigan’s many spring wildflowers in both forests and wetlands. From marsh marigolds to yellow trout lilies, there is so much to discover in this 1.5-mile walk.

To learn more about the events taking place at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, visit cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.

Any questions can be asked to info@cedarcreekinstitute.org.