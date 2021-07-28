Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Ottawa County Fair returns with new attractions and traditional family fun

Taking place now through July 31
Videos
Ottawa County Fair runs now through July 31
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 11:12:59-04

The Ottawa County Fair is back after a forced two-year hiatus! Both guests and vendors are excited to be out on the strip at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Holland.

Taking place now through July 31, there are new attractions and traditional family favorites like fair food, farm animals, and stadium shows waiting for the whole family!

Todd took a trip to the fairgrounds to see what's new, and what favorites are still waiting for fair-goers.

For a complete event schedule, click here.

This segment is sponsored by The Ottawa County Fair.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time