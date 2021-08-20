Osteoporosis: What it is and how to prevent it

Dr. Olesya Krivospitskaya, an endocrinologist with Metro Health, explains what osteoporosis is and how patients can seek treatments.

Osteoporosis is a medical disease associated with increased fracture risk and bone fractures. Most of the time there are no symptoms of osteoporosis, and the only possible symptom of osteoporosis could be a bone fracture.

To prevent osteoporosis, it's important to get screened early for a bone density test before the fracture happens. Other prevention tactics include maintaining a healthy diet full of fruits and vegetables, good amounts of calcium and vitamin D, having weight-bearing and strength exercises, and avoiding smoking.

To schedule a bone density screening, call your medical provider or visit metrohealth.net.

