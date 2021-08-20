Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Osteoporosis: What it is and how to prevent it

Health & Wellness Tips
Videos
Osteoporosis: What it is and how to treat it
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 10:47:54-04

Dr. Olesya Krivospitskaya, an endocrinologist with Metro Health, explains what osteoporosis is and how patients can seek treatments.

Osteoporosis is a medical disease associated with increased fracture risk and bone fractures. Most of the time there are no symptoms of osteoporosis, and the only possible symptom of osteoporosis could be a bone fracture.

To prevent osteoporosis, it's important to get screened early for a bone density test before the fracture happens. Other prevention tactics include maintaining a healthy diet full of fruits and vegetables, good amounts of calcium and vitamin D, having weight-bearing and strength exercises, and avoiding smoking.

To schedule a bone density screening, call your medical provider or visit metrohealth.net.

Health and Wellness Tips are sponsored by Metro Health.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time