Osofomaame hosting Care for Children of Color Resource Fair to educate foster parents

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It's only April, but that's not too early to start celebrating National Foster Care Awareness Month in May. That's because there are 10,000 youth in the foster care system on any given day in Michigan. 600 of those are in Kent County. The need for foster families is great. While keeping a child in a family of the same race or culture is ideal, it doesn't always happen that way. Sixteen percent of children in Michigan are Black, but children who are Black make up 29% of the state's foster care population, according to the Child Welfare Improvement Task Force Report.

Osofomaame exists to help those children assimilate in households that don't look like them, serving Black children, youth and families impacted by foster care through it's Caring for Children of Color program. It provides culturally competent and equitable education, tools and resources to families in Kent County. It's hosting an upcoming event, on Saturday May 3, 2025, the Caring for Children of Color Resource Fair. This is a great opportunity to learn more about becoming a foster family, about how to give a child the care they need and deserve and to help build community. There will be several local youth organizations there, activities, food, a DJ, prizes and more. It's at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, 1530 Madison Ave, in Grand Rapids. It's totally free from 12:00 pm-4:00 pm.

