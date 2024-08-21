Orthopedics at Trinity Health helps treat arthritis and joint pain

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Are you struggling with arthritis? Do you think it might be time to look into a knee replacement?

Two of the newest hip and knee orthopedic surgeons at Trinity Health, Dr. Kevin Steelman and Dr. Jeff Cross, share some insight on when it might be time to visit with an expert.

Arthritis, or osteoarthritis, is the most common and often comes with aging. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time. It can affect any joint, but it usually impacts the knees, hips, hands, and spine. The primary symptom of arthritis is joint pain, but it can also cause stiffness, swelling, and decreased range of motion.

Non-surgical options to improve symptoms include physical therapy, medication, lifestyle modifications, injections, and braces. These can often provide relief and delay the need for surgery.

Total joint surgery involves replacing a damaged joint, like the hip or knee, with an artificial one. This surgery aims to relieve pain, restore function, and improve the quality of life for individuals with severe joint issues.

Trinity Health Orthopedics is known for its comprehensive care, cutting-edge technology, and multidisciplinary team dedicated to personalized treatment plans and excellent patient outcomes. An orthopedic expert should be consulted if you experience persistent joint pain, stiffness, or functional limitations that do not improve with conservative treatments or significantly impact daily life.

For those seeking more information about Hip Arthritis and Treatment Options, there is a wellness education series Presented by Dr. Kevin Steelman on September 18 at noon at Trinity Health Michigan.

Learn more by visiting TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Ortho.

