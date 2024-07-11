Watch Now
Orlando Squeeze competing in Grand Rapids' Beer City Open pickleball tournament

Beer City Open taking place now through July 14
some of the best pickleball players in the world are in Grand Rapids right now for the Beer City Open, part of that includes the Orlando Squeeze, for major league pickleball's mid-season tournament.

The Orlando Squeeze team stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to talk about their time here in Grand Rapids, and showed off a few of their moves on the makeshift "court."

The Beer City Open takes place now through July 14.

