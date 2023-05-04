Organizations partner to support mental health, youth leadership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Positive Impact for Life is a Grand Rapids organization that believes in empowering our young people with education and helping families through healing and mental health care. The organization is fostering partnerships to put on some special events over the next couple of months.

On May 20, Positive Impact for Life and the Family Outreach Center will host a free Mental Wellness Community Event at Garfield Park. From noon to 3:00, there will be fun, games and food outside. From noon to 5:00 there will be free youth skills training sessions in the gym. You must register for the youth sessions, that include hair braiding, dog grooming, lawn care and more. Send your name, age and phone number to amayfield@focgr.org.

Then on June 3, there is the "I am Great" Youth Leadership Summit at Calvin University. This event is to strengthen and encourage young leaders, ages 13-18 to transform their community by envisioning success in their lives. They will foster their leadership skills through encouragement and the push to be bold. The event is at the Covenant Fine Arts Center and runs from 9:00am-4:00pm. It's $20 to attend. There are scholarships available. For more information on both of these events, head to positiveimpactforlife.org.

For tickets to the "I am Great" Youth Leadership Summit, head to Eventbrite.