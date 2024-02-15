Organic skincare line, Gathered Botanicals, pampers skin and provides learning experiences for consumers

The skin is the largest organ, and sometimes it gets neglected, creating issues like rashes, itching, acne, and more. What people use on their skin can make a huge difference in how they feel physically, and can even be part of mental wellness or self-care.

There's a new storefront in Grand Rapids that will pamper skin and provide some amazing learning experiences along the way called Gathered Botanicals.

Gathered Botanicals is an organic skincare line infused with responsibly foraged wild botanicals from West Michigan. These products allow people to care for their bodies in traditional herbal methods with a modern twist.

Gathered Botanicals hosts weekly workshops at their new storefront located at 781 College Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. They offer a diverse range of nature-based, hands-on learning experiences partnering with local creatives & herbalists.

Start window shopping and sign up for classes at shopgatheredbotanicals.com.