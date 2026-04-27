Opportunity Resource Fund grants loan to Marvelous Kidz Learning Center

Opportunity Resource Fund, or OppFund, serves the state of Michigan by providing loans to create equitable, economic, and sustainable opportunities. This includes affordable housing, job creation, affordable mortgages, small business support, or developing commercial spaces.

Recently, OppFund granted a loan to Marvelous Kidz Learning Center in Kentwood, helping the childcare facility continue operations for infant, toddler, preschool, and pre-K programs to families at an affordable price point.

Alexis Hill, Loan Officer for Opportunity Resource Fund, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the work the financial institution continues to do for businesses in Grand Rapids and the greater state of Michigan.

Visit oppfund.org for more information.

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