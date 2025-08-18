Marvelous Kidz Learning Center offers affordable childcare for families

Finding quality, affordable childcare has been a challenge in recent years, and it is a challenge that Karmen Johnson knows all too well. During her involvement through Marvelous Lifestyles Outreach, a non-profit assisting individuals through financial resources, Karmen learned that rising daycare costs, staff shortages and turnover, limited availability, and long enrollment waitlist times were all contributing factors to the childcare crisis.

With a goal of reimaginging childcare through prioritizing quality, caring staff and parents while providing manageable costs for working families, Marvelous Kidz Learning Center was born.

The facility, taking up residence at the former Family Video located at 5255 Eastern Avenue in Kentwood, celebrated their grand opening in late July. Marvelous Kidz offer infant, toddler, preschool, and Pre-K programs with low child-to-teacher ratios, ensuring that every child receives personalized attention. Before and after school programs are also available for children ages five to eleven.

Karmen, along with Program Director Laton Allaway and Special Projects Manager/Executive Assistant Tia Brooks-Wannemacher, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the opening and how this facility will impact families in the community.

Visit marvelouskidz.com for more information.

