Operation Laundry brings elevated laundromat experience to Holland

Modern technology has us frequently taking what we have for granted, including home appliances. In instances where a home's washer and dryer unit is out of commission, you're probably heading to a laundromat to do the job.

For the Holland community, a brand new, veteran-owned laundromat service recently opened. Operation Laundry was built through community support by renovating a vacant restaurant space, and offers Electrolux equipment, free Wi-Fi, a kids area, wash-and-fold service, dry cleaning, and free ozone sanitation. They offer up to 180 customer wash loads and 190 dryer loads at once, with a full wash and dry cycle complete in under an hour.

Customers can pay for machines through the LaundryCat app or through a reusable and reloadable laundry card. Different machine sizes are available for all types of laundering needs, and high efficiency models promote sustainability by using less water and energy to reduce waste.

Operation Laundry is open daily from 6 A.M. to 11 P.M., with the last wash and dry cycles asked to begin one hour before closing. They are located at 1012 Washington Ave.

Tim Johnson, Owner of Operation Laundry, spoke with Todd and Michelle to share more about the business.

Visit operationlaundry.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok