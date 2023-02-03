Open Door Bakery employs women with a passion for baking staying at Degage Ministries

Degage Ministries is employing women in their shelter with a passion for baking at the Open Door Bakery.

Formerly known as Paul's Mom's Cookies, Open Door Bakery employs and empowers a team of passionate bakers whose lives have been transformed by the Open Door Women’s Center at Degage Ministries.

All of the proceeds made from sales go toward Degage Ministries' overnight shelter and its assistance programs.

Open Door Bakery is located at 144 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids.

Learn more or place an order by calling (616) 752-9157 or visiting opendoorbakery.org.