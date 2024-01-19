One night only; Check out JW Marriott's Ice Bar on January 19

The JW Marriott Grand Rapids is bringing the wonders of winter to the Jdek with the Ice Bar, a first-ever outdoor winter dining experience in downtown Grand Rapids.

On Friday, January 19, the hotel’s riverfront dining space will transform into an ice-covered cocktail bar for an unforgettable night of frosty fun and sophisticated luxury. Guests can enjoy the magic of a Michigan winter sipping custom cocktails under sparkling lights and warming up with all-you-can-eat vegetarian chili and on-site heaters.

The bar will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $35 per person for guests 21 and older.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.