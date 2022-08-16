One month left to see Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition at Gerald R. Ford Museum

There's still time to check out the beautiful masterpiece painted by famous painter Michelangelo at the Gerald R. Ford Museum.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is an immersive experience showing off high-resolution images of his work, without having to book a flight to Italy or looking straight up at a ceiling.

The exhibit features zoomed-in versions of every single part of the Sistine Chapel, where tour guides explain the meaning of the art up-close. The exhibit is a chance for art lovers to delve into the art piece that took Michelangelo years to complete and cemented his legacy as one of the best artists in the world.v

The exhibit is open until September 11. Tickets start at $15 dollars for adults, $9 dollars for children, and free for children under 5 years old.

