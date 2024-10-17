One artistic volunteer decorates nearly 500 bags a week for Kid's Food Basket

Kids’ Food Basket serves sack suppers to 10,000 children every school day in Kent, Allegan, Ottawa, and Muskegon Counties. Sometimes those kids get a very special bag decorated by a volunteer.

October is Brown Bag Decorating Month for the organization, with a goal to collect 100,000 bags to share with West Michigan kids. One volunteer, Irene Korda, dedicates much of her free time decorating these bags, putting out nearly 500 bags a week.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix got to sit down with Korda to learn about the drive behind her bag decoration.

For those who want to give back, but don’t have time to decorate bags, Korda says she always needs markers, crayons, colored pencils and other art supplies. Drop off decorated bags or art supplies at the Kent County Kids Food Basket location.

For more information on how to participate in Brown Bag Decorating Month, visit kidsfoodbasket.org.

