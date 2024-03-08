On the Same Page Initiative at KDL encourages readers to engage with literature

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

March is Reading Month, but every month should be Reading Month. Anyone can find a book or genre they love, and the best place to do that is at the Library.

Kent District Library not only offers free books and other media, but they will help readers become more engaged and find literature they enjoy through programs like "On The Same Page."

For their inaugural event, the book chosen as the reading material for the month is described as both "quiet and reassuring" and "poignant and reflective": Tom Lake by internationally bestselling author Ann Patchett. Free registration for the program will begin on March 15.

In addition to reading Tom Lake, participants can enjoy programs in March and April that are connected to the themes of the book, and then come together to enjoy an author talk.

Ann Patchett will appear at Covenant Fine Arts Center at Calvin University on April 24 at 6:30 p.m.