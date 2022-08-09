"On Golden Pond" comes to the Circle Theatre stage throughout August

While many may be familiar with the 1981 film "On Golden Pond" starring Jane and Henry Fonda along with Katherine Hepburn, the film was adapted from the screen into a play. This very play is going to be performed at Circle Theatre throughout the month of August.

Actors Greg Rogers and Ethan Mathias joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share their experience with the show, and what audiences can expect on stage.

"On Golden Pond" deals with a lot of heavy issues and emotions, but there is also a great deal of humor and silliness. Most families have complications, and in this show, the audience can watch the past start to show itself and heal. Characters learn about not taking our relationships with family for granted by telling people they love them, checking in on family to see how they are doing, and more.

"On Golden Pond" at Circle Theatre will be performed on August 11-13, 17-21, and 24-27. All show times will start at 7:30 p.m. except on August 21, which is at 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $26 - $30 and can be purchased at circletheatre.org or call (616)-456-6656.

Circle Theatre is located at 1703 Robinson Rd SE in Grand Rapids.

This segment is sponsored by Circle Theatre.