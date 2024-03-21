Omnium Circus coming to Miller Auditorium on April 6

Omnium Circus is bringing its jaw-dropping and uplifting show, "I'mPossible," to Kalamazoo.

Omnium features a diverse mosaic of performers who are among the finest circus artists in the world including gravity-defying aerial acts, mind-blowing contortion, unbelievable acrobatics, hysterical comedy, dazzling dancers, and much more.

“I’mPossible,” featuring Kalamazoo native Ottavio Gesmundo, was created specifically for audiences of all abilities to ensure that everyone can enjoy the wonder and excitement of the circus.

Omnium Circus will come to Miller Auditorium on April 6. The performance will start at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $31.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the show, visit omniumcircus.org.