Oliver Gramm Ice Cream opens new storefront in Caledonia

West Michigan is home to many local ice cream parlors, each bringing their own memories for residents with every season. There is a new shop where Caledonia residents can add to their parlor list - Oliver Gramm Ice Cream.

Feature American-made products, Oliver Gramm features hard-served ice cream, as well as shakes, malts, and floats. Dairy-free options are available on their menu as well.

The storefront is hosting a grand opening event today beginning at 10 A.M. and running through 10 P.M. Small ice cream cups will be available for $1, with a bounce house and trolley rides across the street at Caledonia Christian Reformed Church. The bounce house runs from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M., while the trolley rides operate from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Both the bounce house and trolley rides are free for guests!

Oliver Gramm Ice Cream is located at 9866 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Suite B in Caledonia.

Will Hendrian, the owner of Oliver Gramm Ice Cream, sat down with Todd to discuss the grand opening and new business!

Visit olivergramm.com to learn more! You can also visit them on Facebook and Instagram.

