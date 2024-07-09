Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation awards grants to aspiring women entrepreneurs

Olga’s Kitchen is a well-known Michigan-based restaurant chain started by a woman who overcame many obstacles to make her dreams come true. The restaurant assists other aspiring women entrepreneurs who exemplify the same passion, ambition, and vision as Olga through the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation.

One of the businesses that received a grant through the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation this year is Bread & Basket Marketplace in Battle Creek.

Tiffany Blackman, founder of Bread & Basket Marketplace, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss what the business will be using the grant for.

Bread & Basket is a boutique-style public market that works with local entrepreneurs in the Battle Creek/Kalamazoo region and across the Mid-West to offer shelf space. They offer a large selection of all-natural bath & body products, home goods such as candles and specialty foods, and memorable gifts.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok