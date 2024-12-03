We live in an era of constant consumption of information and entertainment. There’s new content coming out every minute, yet there are still the classics that stand the test of time.

The Golden Age of Hollywood served as an inspiration to a young teen, so much so that she wrote a book about it from her perspective called “Old Films, Young Eyes: A Teenage Take On Hollywood's Golden Age.”

14-year-old Simone Elias released her non-fiction book when she was just 14, making her the youngest author of a non-fiction book by a traditional publisher in recent history. She joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk more about how these “old-timey” movies are seen through the eyes of a modern teenager.

