Off Broadway memorabilia museum opening in Hastings

Terry Dennison is known for his love of movies. The Hastings resident has an amazing capacity to remember not just who was in the cast, but what they were wearing. He's spent years collecting authentic memorabilia from the movies. Now, all of those dresses, shoes, and more are getting their own place.

The Off Broadway museum is set to open this year and you're invited to not only come see the collection but help renovate the museum itself!

Watch our interview to learn more. If you'd like to donate to his GoFundMe page, here's the link.