Oakland Rain: Norwegian Twin Sisters Bring Heartfelt Folk to St. Cecilia Music Center

Oakland Rain, a folk duo of Norwegian twin sisters Maren and Charlotte will perform at the St. Cecilia Music Center on March 13th as the opening act for Judy Collins.

The duo recently released the first part from their double album, "Twin Flames." The sisters consider this project, especially the song "Sister Hymn," their most meaningful work, representing a decade of searching for their authentic sound. "Sister Hymn" is a tribute to their grandmothers and other women who faced inequality. The album addresses the conflict between fear and freedom, and realism and escapism, while also celebrating the bravery of those who fought for the rights of future generations.

"The Evergreen," the first part of the double album, focuses on themes of fear and realism. The song "I’m Scared Of Everything" is particularly special to them, especially after receiving praise from folk legend Judy Collins. They also address mental health challenges in their song "Snow Globe."

We met with them this morning and got a chance to learn more about their process along with a special performance of "Sister Hymn."

Tickets, which range from $40 to $70, are still available for the show on March13th. For concert information, visit the St. Cecilia Music Center website.

