Oak Street Health helps older adults stay healthy through their wellness plans

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

While taking care of one's health is important at all stages of life, it is especially important for older adults to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Oak Street Health specializes in older adult care, providing patients with a focus on preventative care with personalized wellness plans for each individual. Care isn't just focused at a medicinal level, but also educational opportunities and social outings to continue supporting older adults' health.

Dr. Mayuri Dasari, Regional Medical Director at Oak Street Health, sat down with Todd to share more about the practice.

Oak Street Health is located at 1000 28th St SW in Wyoming.

Visit oakstreethealth.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok