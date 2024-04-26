NuNorm: Detroit-based makeup brand reshaping masculinity

A recent Mintel survey revealed that 72% of US male consumers between 18–34 are incorporating makeup into their grooming routines. A Detroit native is breaking stereotypes and shifting the narrative of men wearing makeup with his new makeup line, NuNorm.

NuNorm founder Jeff Lau was inspired to create this makeup brand by his kids, specifically his son Quincy. He watched his son and daughter play with nail polish and makeup which over the years transformed from playing to wearing. The carefree attitude towards wearing makeup, the tips and tricks on using certain products, and the confidence that was exuded; these moments became pivotal for Jeff in creating NuNorm to help reshape how we define masculinity and self-image.

All products are marketed to be versatile, build-able, and easy to use, simplifying men’s skincare and makeup routines to meet their own needs and preferences. Plus, the brand currently offers the most extensive shade range for men on the market and even has an AI-powered virtual shade-matching try-on tool that takes the guesswork out of trying to figure out what shade to select.

Lau joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about NuNorm's mission to reshape the way people define masculinity for the Detroit community and beyond, what’s in the pipeline, and how the brand is giving back to the local community.

Check out the entire line here.