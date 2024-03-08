"Now and Not Yet" teaches readers how to change their outlook on life during difficult times

With so much going on in life, it can be easy to become overwhelmed, exhausted, and wondering if this is what life is supposed to be. According to author, artist, entrepreneur, and mother Ruth Chou Simons, the answer is yes.

Simons wants to encourage readers who feel the tension of where they are and where they want to be, inviting readers restless in their current season of life to stay present, not get stuck, and choose to believe God is at work in her new book, "Now and Not Yet."

In her new book, "Now and Not Yet: Pressing In When You’re Waiting, Wanting, and Restless for More," Simons encourages readers to see their current circumstances the way God does, align their perspective with his and choose to press in instead of look for a way out.

Drawing from scripture, biblical wisdom, and personal experience, Simons’ deep belief that God has already ultimately fulfilled all of His promises in Christ undergirds every word of Now and Now Yet. Readers will feel deeply understood, gently challenged and encouraged to call on the Lord amidst every circumstance—to trust they are right where they need to be because God will use it all.

