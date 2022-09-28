Northern Classics; Winter gear designed by a Michigan mom with kids in mind

The snow will be flying before we know it, and the kids will soon be playing in the snow ready for sledding, snow angels, and snowball fights. But for worried parents, playing outside isn't nearly as much fun if kids don't have the right gear.

Michigan mother Kristin Ruud didn't like what was on the market, so she created her own. Ruud started Northern Classics after spending hours searching for snowsuits for her newborn twins. She was disappointed to find there were no options made with high-quality materials that were also picture-worthy.

After years of research and product development, Northern Classics was born and officially launched in September 2022. Northern Classics is a premium children's outerwear and accessories label for little adventurers to help shape curious, resilient, confident, gritty kids through time spent outdoors.

Ruud joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share her journey of entrepreneurship and even showed off some of the gear available for purchase in her store.

They can also be found on Facebook.

