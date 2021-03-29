North Kent Connect reopens their doors after remodel

North Kent Connect Thrift Store has once again reopened its doors after a two-month renovation.

Open to everyone, the store now has even more space to shop for gently-used, high-quality clothing, housewares, and more at affordable prices.

When purchasing an item at North Kent Connect, all proceeds go into the programs and services the thrift shop runs such as the employee assistance program and client food pantry.

The Thrift Store isn’t the only thing that’s been renovated. North Kent Connect expanded its entire facility to make room for more services and programs

There will be a community-wide open house for tours of the expansion on Wednesday, May 26. Check the North Kent Connect website and Facebook for information closer to the event.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9-5.

North Kent Connect is at 10075 Northland Drive and 12 Mile Road in Rockford.

Visit nkconnect.org, or call (616)-866-3478 to learn more.