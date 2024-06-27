North Kent Connect needs help collecting backpacks for families in need

Even though summer just started, the school year will be here before we know it. North Kent Connect is asking the community to donate brand-new backpacks to help families on a tight budget get the supplies they need to start the school year right.

North Kent Connect is seeking big, sturdy, backpacks that will last for years and be cool throughout multiple grades. Their goal is to collect 500 backpacks for the families they serve.

Drop off new backpacks and school supplies at the NKC lobby or the store donation area through July 31. Or, purchase these items on the North Kent Connect Amazon Wishlist.

NKC clients can bring their children to choose a backpack between August 5-15. Any backpacks left over after that date will be sold in the Thrift Store so that families in the community can purchase them.

