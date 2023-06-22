Watch Now
North Kent Connect celebrates 50 years of serving West Michigan families in need

North Kent Connect
Ground-breaking of North Kent Connect Service Center in 1973.
North Kent Connect is dedicated to improving the lives of people in Northern Kent County by providing access to basic needs and promoting economic independence. They continue to serve their community in so many ways as they celebrate a huge milestone through 50 years of service.

North Kent Connect
North Kent Connect
North Kent Connect
Ground-breaking of North Kent Connect Service Center in 1973.
North Kent Connect
NKC Kateri Lodge Location
North Kent Connect
Founder of North Kent Connect, Peg Ferrand, with husband Dr. Ferrand and their son.
North Kent Connect
North Kent Connect, 2023
North Kent Connect

North Kent Connect started in a small building in Rockford under the name "Rockford Community Service Center" in 1963, run by Peg Ferrand and her husband. 10 years later, they officially expanded to a bigger building, Kateri Lodge, changing their name to North Kent Connect in 1973.

Now in 2023, North Kent Connect is now a 28,400-square-foot resource center. While a lot has changed over the past 50 years, one thing that has never wavered is the mission to help people move forward and out of crisis.

North Kent Connect will be celebrating its 50th anniversary all year long through a video series. They interviewed 50 people who have watched North Kent Connect grow into what it is today, sharing memories from past executive directors, donors, pastors, staff, and volunteers who have been with NKC since the start and some who are still here today.

Tune into Facebook, this website, or the newsletter for a new story each week.

Learn more about the services they provide by visiting nkconnect.org.

