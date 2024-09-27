Noorthoek Academy Big Step Walk takes place on September 28

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Everyone should have the right to a quality education, no matter their ability. Noorthoek Academy exists because a group of parents wanted to fill the gap for special education after high school. Everyone can come out to help this mission at their biggest fundraiser of the year, The Big Step Walk.

The student-led fundraising begins in the summer, culminating in an in-person celebration for students, families, and donors. Then on the day of the event, in addition to the walk, there will be lunch, prizes, games, music, dancing, and more.

The Walk is a fundraising event meant to benefit the Noorthoek Academy students. Funds raised will enable a greater number of individuals with learning challenges and other intellectual disabilities to take the “big step” toward a college experience, fulfilling dreams and enriching lives forever.

Noorthoek Academy Big Step Walk takes place September 28 at 10:30 a.m.

Learn more about this event at noorthoekacademy.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok