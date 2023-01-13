Noodlepig; Charitable ramen ending childhood hunger one bowl at a time

There's a restaurant in Grand Rapids specializing in ramen, but this isn't the American dried brick of noodles with a little packet of seasoning. Noodlepig is the best place for traditional and unique flavors of artisan ramen, where their mission is to feed their customers high-quality food while working to end food insecurity for kids.

Shopowner Chris Wessely's mission is to share his unique style of ramen with as many people as possible while ending food insecurity for as many children as possible.

For every ramen bowl sold, three hungry kids are fed: one kid locally through Hand2Hand, one kid nationally through Team No Kid Hungry, and one internationally through Faith in Deeds.

Every ramen bowl is created with house-made noodles, rich bone broth, traditional Japanese flavors, and some fun fusion twists inspired by the people and places in Wessely's life.

Noodlepig is located at 601 Bond Avenue Northwest in Grand Rapids.

Take a look at their menu at noodlepig.com. Also, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.