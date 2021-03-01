Menu

Non-invasive treatments for neuropathy offered at Harrison Chiropractic

Trusted Advisor: Harrison Chiropractic offers non-invasive treatments for neuropathy
Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 01, 2021
For millions of Americans, neuropathy is an issue that causes weakness, numbness, and pain from nerve damage, usually in the hands and feet. These pains can cause everything from small tingling or burning to loss of balance and the inability to do daily tasks.

Harrison Chiropractic provides non-invasive treatments for neuropathy, helping patients gain feeling back into their bodies once again.

The Trusted Advisors at Harrison Chiropractic explain step-by-step how they treat their patients with this condition, along with other services they provide.

Harrison Chiropractic is located at 2870 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling (616)-363-0902 or visit harrisonchiro.com.

