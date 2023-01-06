Non-alcoholic mocktail substitutes for Dry January

Nate Blury from DrinkGR has shown us an amazing number of cocktails over the years, but for Dry January he's left the alcohol at home. For those observing the month by being sober, Nate shares some recipes and non-alcoholic substitutes, without sacrificing taste.

Many non-alcoholic substitutes for mocktails can be found right here in Grand Rapids at the following stores:

Sip Coffee and Cocktails- 806 Alger St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Alt City Bottles and Beer- 434 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

There are two great organizations to take part in, Better Drinking Culture and DrinkGR, for more discussion on the subject.