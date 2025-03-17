Nominations open for Earth Day initiative providing ramps to veterans in need, using recycled plastic bags

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second year, SpartanNash is partnering with Home Repair Servicesand Trex Company to transform hundreds of thousands of plastic grocery bags into durable, long-lasting ramps for veterans in need. This gives the gift of accessibility to our nation's heroes with disabilities. All year long, the SpartanNash collects bags at its stores, like Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods. Each ramp requires about 157,500 recycled bags. The Trex Company takes those bags and gives them new life as composite decking. Home Repair Services takes that decking and installs ramps to veterans who need it for free on Earth Day, April 21.

Nominations are now open for area veterans in need who would benefit from a ramp. Just send an email to community@spartannash.com by March 31.