Nominate yourself or someone else to win a free furnace for Vredevoogd's Grateful Giveaway

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The team at Vredevoogd is always at the ready to help make sure our homes are warm and ready for winter. But for so many, repairing or replacing a furnace isn’t an option this year.

Vredevoogd wants to help deserving families stay warm this winter with the Grateful Giveaway.

In partnership with Williams Distribution, Vredevoogd is giving away three brand-new furnaces to families in need this holiday season. People can nominate themselves or someone else by filling out a form on their website.

To be considered, people must share their story as to why the nominee should be selected as one of the winners.

Nominations are open until November 11, and winners will be announced on November 25.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok