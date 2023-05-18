"No Menthol Sunday"; a panel discussion and film screening covering the dangers of tobacco

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's no secret that cigarettes are bad for your health, but did you know the majority of black smokers- 85 percent- use menthol cigarettes? Menthol cigarettes can be harder to quit, and black men and women are more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer at an earlier age.

The Urban League of West Michigan is looking to address the problem and is hosting a "No Menthol Sunday" panel discussion to address the issue in West Michigan.

There will be a panel discussion by the Center for Black Health and Equity to educate on the targeting of menthol to the Black community, as well as a film screening of "Black Lives, Black Lungs."

The event will take place on May 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Messiah Baptist Church, 513 Henry Ave.

Learn more by visiting their Facebook page.